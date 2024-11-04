Watch live: Donald Trump campaigns in Raleigh, North Carolina on election eve
Watch live as Donald Trump campaigns in Raleigh, North Carolina on the eve of the election.
Trump and Kamala Harris will make their final pitch to voters on Monday (4 November), the last full day of campaigning before Election Day dawns.
On Sunday, the Republican nominee predicted he would win the vote in a “landslide” but warned that his prospective second term would be “nasty” during a rally in Macon, Georgia.
Harris has surpassed Trump in Iowa, a state Trump easily won in 2016 and 2020, according to a bombshell new poll.
Women and older voters are responsible for the remarkable turnaround in the Selzer poll carried out for the Des Moines Register newspaper and released on Saturday.
The Trump campaign criticised the findings, and pointed to another poll the same day that gives the Republican a ten point lead in the same state.
