Over half of Americans blame Trump for the rising grocery costs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Over half of Americans blame Donald Trump for the soaring cost of groceries which experts have warned will continue to rise.

A survey, conducted by Politico and Public First, found Americans are more worried about their grocery prices than the rising costs of health care and housing, with 55 percent laying the blame at Trump’s door.

The poll also revealed that 20 percent of people who voted for Trump in 2024 have turned on the president overt he issue, blaming him directly for their ballooning grocery bills.

Trump, meanwhile, has bragged about a fall in the cost of a Thanksgiving meal as millions of Americans sit down for the annual family meal Thursday.

Some figures, including those from the American Farm Bureau Federation, support the president’s claims. The AFBF statistics revealed a 16 percent drop in the price of turkey, with Target and Aldi also slapping huge discounts on Thanksgiving side dishes.

open image in gallery Donald Trump has repeatedly bragged about the low cost of turkey, as experts warn that prices are about to soar ( AFP/Getty )

However, analysis of the soaring cost of groceries by Purdue University’s Center for Food Demand Analysis and Sustainability found that the wholesale price for Turkey has risen by 75 percent since October 2024, a cost that is passed onto consumers.

The price of an average 15-pound turkey has increased by 25 percent since last year, costing as much as $31. The same study found that beef has increased by 14 percent, while potatoes bucked the trend with prices falling by 0.5 percent since last year.

Nick Levendofsky, the executive director of Kansas Farmers Union, warned the fall in some Thanksgiving costs is simply because of the discounts that big chains have put on festive foods.

“They are more than likely looking at the fact that a lot of the national retailers are running sales right now,” he told Politico. “Folks are struggling, and those misleading statements don’t help.

Raymond Robertson, a professor of economics at Texas A&M University, also told the publication that all signs point to “sharper price increases” in food prices to come.

open image in gallery Experts have warned that shoppers should brace for ‘sharper price increases’ ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Trump’s presidential pitch in 2024 was centered on bringing prices down, something which he claimed he would be able to do by “day 1” of his term.

The president told reporters that the United States is “doing really well economically, like we’ve never done before,” during a turkey pardoning ceremony on Tuesday.

However, as many as four in 10 Republicans, Trump’s own party, think that the president is making affordability sound better than it actually is.

The feud over rocketing food costs is tearing apart Trump’s formerly rock-solid MAGA base, with former loyalists, including Marjorie Taylor Greene, shredding his record.

“I go to the grocery store myself. Grocery prices remain high,” she seethed. “Energy prices are high. My electricity bills are higher here in Washington, D.C., at my apartment, and they're also higher at my house in Rome, Georgia — higher than they were a year ago. So, affordability is a problem.”