Trump campaign falsely claimed twice this week that he’s ‘stormed’ out of court

Donald Trump’s campaign appears to once again be falsely characterising the former president’s exit from his New York criminal trial, claiming that he “stormed” out of the courtroom on Friday.

But a reporter from The Independent, present throughout proceedings this week, says that such details – contained in a message sent out by the campaign after court was adjourned – were not entirely accurate.

“I JUST STORMED OUT OF BIDEN’S SCAM TRIAL!” a loud fundraising email, sent to Trump supporters, read on Friday.

“What I’ve been FORCED to endure is RIDICULOUS and just another part of CROOKED JOE BIDEN’S HOAX! Democrats hope that keeping me off the campaign trail will keep Biden in the White House, but they obviously don’t know how STRONG the MAGA MOVEMENT is.”

Despite this claim, The Independent’s reporter described seeing Mr Trump “slump” out of the courtroom and “visibly trudging” past members of the media who have been watching him closely all week.

Former President Donald Trump and his defense team leaves Manhattan Supreme Court on the Day 4 of his Hush Money trial, in New York, U.S., April 19, 2024. ( via REUTERS )

A similar claim about the president’s defiant exit from the courtroom was made by the Trump campaign earlier this week.

Friday’s proceedings concluded with a full panel of 18 jurors being selected and seated to hear the evidence in the criminal hush money trial.

After four days of jury selection, the final alternate jurors were picked from a batch of Manhattan residents. So long as no other jurors drop out or are dismissed from the panel, opening arguments will begin on Monday.

Proceedings were interrupted during the lunch break when a man self-immolated in a park outside of the courthouse.