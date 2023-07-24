Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Karine Jean-Pierre is holding the White House briefing at the beginning of the week as Donald Trump is expected to be indicted for the third time this year.

The former US president has been investigated over his attempts to overturn the result of the 2020 US presidential election and his role in the ensuing Capitol riot of 6 January 2021.

In a Truth Social rant on Sunday night, the Mr Trump lashed out at special counsel Jack Smith and Attorney General Merrick Garland baselessly claiming that the investigations are a “coordinated Hoax” and a ploy to “steal another election”.

Joe Biden’s schedule this week is expected to be focused on spending cuts and will also honor Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, by signing a proclamation to establish a national monument on the day that would have marked the 82nd birthday of the Black teenager murdered in 1955.

A White House official told The Associated Press that the monument will span three sites in Illinois, where Till grew up, and Mississippi, where he was killed.