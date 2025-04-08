Trump will help plant a sapling to replace a historic White House tree cut down over safety concerns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump was set Tuesday to help plant a young Magnolia tree on the South Grounds to replace a nearly 200-year-old predecessor that was removed due to safety concerns presented by its deteriorating condition.

The Republican president had announced March 30 on his social media platform that the tree, known as the Jackson Magnolia, was in “terrible condition, a very dangerous safety hazard, at the White House Entrance, no less, and must now be removed.”

The famous southern magnolia had stood for decades near the west side of the South Portico of the White House. It's where presidents and prime ministers often are welcomed on their visits, as well as where the president himself exits to board the Marine One helicopter or returns after a trip.

According to the National Park Service website, “folklore tells us” that President Andrew Jackson brought the tree’s seeds from his home near Nashville, Tennessee. The seeds apparently were planted in honor of his wife Rachel, who died shortly before he took office in 1829.

A 12-year-old sapling that is a direct descendant of the Jackson Magnolia will be planted in its place on Tuesday, the White House said. The National Park Service, which takes care of the White House grounds, said the sapling was grown at its offsite greenhouse specifically to replace the Jackson Magnolia.

The decision to remove the tree followed an assessment by the American Society of Consulting Arborists, which concluded that the tree had “surpassed the time of serving as an aesthetic and historic landmark due to the potential harm it may cause because of the risk of structural failure," the White House said.

The report also recommended that the tree be removed as soon as possible “to eliminate the risk of personal injury and/or property damage,” according to the White House.

The American Society of Consulting Arborists did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment on Tuesday.

The National Park Service, the U.S. Secret Service, the White House grounds superintendent, the offices of the president and first lady, and other White House officials were involved in the decision.

The park service will keep a sample of the downed tree for historical and archival purposes and transfer any remaining wood to the Executive Residence. Trump had said the wood “may be used for other high and noble purposes!!!!”

The tree was significantly pruned in 2017, during Trump’s first term. It had suffered damage in 1994 when a small Cessna plane crashed onto the South Lawn and skidded into the White House.

In 2022, then-President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden planted a Southern Magnolia sapling on the grounds near the tree that was removed on Monday. That sapling was a descendant of another magnolia planted by Jackson.