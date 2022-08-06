Trump can’t stop calling himself ‘most persecuted person’ in US history

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former President Donald J. Trump has yet again called himself “the most persecuted person in the history of our country” at a Wisconsin rally and complained that the extensive investigations into and criticisms of his actions “could only happen to me.”

Mr Trump made the remarks Friday night in Waukesha, Wisconsin as he stood behind a podium emblazoned with the words “Save America.”

‘We are standing up against some of the most menacing forces, entrenched interests, and vicious opponents our people have ever seen,’ Mr Trump said. ‘A friend of mine recently said that I was the most persecuted person in the history of our country. When I thought about it, I actually felt that he may very well be right.’

The 45th president complained about what he called the “Russia Russia Russia scam” and continued to blast “fake news.”

“This could only happen to me,” he said. “Who has been through anything like this? Seriously?”

This isn’t even the first time Mr Trump has told this story. In July, while speaking at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida, Mr Trump shared an iteration of this anecdote and claimed he’s “always fighting these people that were trying to persecute me.”

“I didn’t have time to think about getting persecuted because I was fighting persecution,” he told a crowd at the time. “Certainly, there’s been no politician or president treated like I’ve been treated.”

Mr Trump was in Wisconsin to endorse local conservative candidates ahead of next week’s primaries. He has thrown his support behind gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, who co-owns the state’s largest construction company. Mr Michels is running against Rebecca Kleefisch, which is backed by former Vice President Mike Pence.