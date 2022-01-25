71-year-old DoorDasher Receives $38k in Donations to Help Him Retire: 'It Isn't Easy'

An elderly DoorDash employee had more than $38,000 raised in his name after a viral video left many viewers concerned for his welfare given his rigorous line of work.

In a TikTok video which has been liked over 1.8 million times, the gentleman can be seen dropping a package off, before taking a picture of the delivery as evidence. The girl who posted the video, called Anabelle Grace Stephens, captioned it with “tell me I didnt just get the cutest delivery driver!”

The man in question, 71-year-old Kenny Judd from Idaho, was able to be connected to his DoorDash customer, who in turn set up a GoFundMe in his name.

After going viral online, and attempts from Ms Stephens to find out his contact details through the app, Judd’s son reached out. According to him, Judd is a “private man” who has endured a lot of hardships in life, and worked exceptionally hard.

Ms Stephens then created the GoFundMe page for Mr Judd, asking viewers to donate even just $1 each in order to “hopefully help this man retire”.

The pair were eventually connected directly, with Ms Stephens sharing a snippet of their call online, documenting Kenny introducing himself as “the infamous TikTok dude”.

Although she hasn’t disclosed much information about their call, she did share the GoFundMe link to her TikTok account, and included an excerpt of what he told her about his life.

“The man himself, Kerry! We did it guys!! Thank you all so so much for your support and to help us come together! The gofundme is in my bio and ready! Let’s all help Kerry out!” she captioned the follow up video.

Mr Judd explained some of his recent struggles in the TikTok, as well as revealing that he lost his partner over two decades ago.

“My wife died in 2001 and I am a DoorDash driver to make ends meet,” said Judd, who also works as a security guard.

“I have been dealing with some health issues that have affected my Dashing abilities at times. I love sharing my DoorDash experience with others so they can earn income and be successful in their dashing experience,” he added.

“It isn’t easy with DoorDash basic pay of $2.50 per delivery. DoorDash fees are expensive so people don’t always tip because times are tough and there are times they are not able to go out so they order DoorDash.”

In only three days, more than $38,000 of the $100,000 target has been raised in Mr Judd’s name on GoFundMe, with donations continuing to flood in.