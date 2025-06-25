Doordash executive Josh Pickles among eight killed in tragic Lake Tahoe boat disaster

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Josh Pickles, an executive for the delivery service Doordash, was among the eight passengers killed in a tragic Lake Tahoe boat disaster.

Ten people were on board the 27-foot boat when it capsized on the southwestern shore on Saturday in a thunderstorm. Eight passengers died, including Pickles.

Pickles, 37, was out on a birthday trip for his mom Paula Bozinovich, 71, of Redwood City, California. Paula and her husband, Terry Pickles, 73, along with another family member, Peter Bayes, 72, of Lincoln, California, all died in the wreck.

open image in gallery Doordash executive Josh Pickles, center, and his parents, Paula Bozinovich, left, and Terry Pickles, right, were among the eight passengers killed in a tragic Lake Tahoe boat disaster ( AP )

open image in gallery Ten people were on board a 27-foot boat when it capsized on the southwestern shore on Saturday

Also among those killed were friends Timothy O’Leary, 71, from Auburn, California; Theresa Giullari, 66, and James Guck, 69, both from Honeoye, New York; and Stephen Lindsay, 63, from Springwater, New York.

Pickles’ wife, Jordan Sugar-Carlsgaard, said in a statement reported by multiple news outlets: “We are devastated by this tragedy. No words can express the pain and anguish we feel knowing their lives were lost during what was meant to be a joyful time on the lake.”

Jordan had stayed home from the trip to care for the couple’s baby daughter.

“Our hearts go out to those who tragically lost their lives and the two survivors of this unexpected and deadly storm on Lake Tahoe,” she said.

The thunderstorm’s intensity even shocked forecasters who had predicted rain, National Weather Service meteorologist Matthew Chyba told The Associated Press. There were winds up to 35 mph and waves more than 8 feet tall.

Pickles and Jordan got married in 2023. They both worked in San Francisco, and the couple would live between homes in the Bay Area and Lake Tahoe, the AP reported. Jordan is the senior executive assistant to the CEO at Airbnb, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Doordash said in a statement to Fox News Digital: “We are heartbroken by the tragic accident that took the life of our beloved colleague.”

"Josh loved his team and was an inspiration to everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. During his nearly seven years at DoorDash, he brought a contagious spirit that lifted those around him,” the company said. “The loss of Josh is immeasurable. We miss him deeply and will carry his memory with us always."