Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tests positive for Covid-19
Vice president Kamala Harris remains negative for virus
The White House says that second gentleman Doug Emhoff has tested positive for Covid-19 but that vice president Kamala Harris remains negative for the virus.
“Earlier today, the Second Gentleman tested positive for Covid-19,” said Sabrina Singh, deputy press secretary for the Vice President.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the Vice President will not participate in tonight’s event. The Vice President tested negative for Covid-19 today and will continue to test.”
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden had tested negative for Covid-19 on Sunday.
Mr Biden and Ms Harris appeared together on Tuesday afternoon with lawmakers at an event to mark the signing of a $1.5 trillion government funding measure.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies