Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tests positive for Covid-19

The White House says that second gentleman Doug Emhoff has tested positive for Covid-19 but that vice president Kamala Harris remains negative for the virus.

“Earlier today, the Second Gentleman tested positive for Covid-19,” said Sabrina Singh, deputy press secretary for the Vice President.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Vice President will not participate in tonight’s event. The Vice President tested negative for Covid-19 today and will continue to test.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden had tested negative for Covid-19 on Sunday.

Mr Biden and Ms Harris appeared together on Tuesday afternoon with lawmakers at an event to mark the signing of a $1.5 trillion government funding measure.