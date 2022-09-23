Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Doug Jensen, a January 6 rioter who stormed the US Capitol wearing a QAnon t-shirt and chased after the lauded Capitol police office Eugene Goodman, was found guilty on Friday of all seven counts he was facing.

The Iowa man was one of the first rioters to enter the Capitol building, according to the government.

"Doug Jensen would not be stopped on January 6 until he got what he came for: to stop the peaceful transfer of power," federal prosecutors said during their closing arguments.

The most serious charge, obstructing an official proceeding, carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.

A penalty hearing is planned for 16 December.

Jensen’s lawyers argued during the trial that he wasn’t armed, didn’t appear to coordinate with other rioters, and shouldn’t be punished for the larget effects of January 6.

“Jan. 6 is not sitting at that table; Doug Jensen is," his lawyer Christopher Michael Davis said in his closing statement.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.