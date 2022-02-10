Drew Carey has opened up about the last words he exchanged with his former fiancee Amie Harwick shortly before her death.

Harwick, a prominent marriage and sex therapist and the author of the book The New Sex Bible for Women, died on 15 Fabruary 2020 aged 38. Her ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse has been charged with her murder and with one count of residential burglary. He has pleaded not guilty.

A post-mortem examination report lists Harwick’s cause of death as blunt force injuries of the head and torso, and lists “evidence of manual strangulation”.

Harwick became engaged to Carey, the host of The Price is Right, in January 2018. The couple split later that year.

Carey spoke to CBS ahead of a special broadcast of 48 Hours dedicated to Harwick.

Speaking to correspondent Erin Moriarty, Carey said he received a text from Harwick two days before her death.

“[She] said, ‘Hey, I know we haven't talked in a while, but I’ve been doing a lot of thinking about, you know, forgiveness, and I would love to get together with you and talk,’” he said. “And I said, ‘Yeah, I would love to do that. I love you.’”

“Are you sad you never got that chance [to speak in person]?” Moriarty asks in a preview clip.

“I never got a chance to do it,” Carey says, adding that he gets solace from knowing he was able to share his love for Harwick before she died.