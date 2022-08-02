Dozens of drinks and nutritional supplements recalled over possible contamination

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dozens of drinks and nutritional supplements have been voluntarily recalled over possible contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii, according to a manufacturer.

Food and drink company Lyons Magnus says that 53 products are part of their recall, including a variety of oat and nut milks, protein shakes, cold brew coffee and other nutritional drinks.

Some of the products are branded as Oatly, Stumptown, Glucerna, Intelligentsia, Aloha, Kate Farms and Premier Protein, the company said.

“Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications,” the recall stated.

Lyons Magnus said that no illness or complaints had been made or reported. People who bought the products should throw them away or return them to get a refund.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that Cronobacter is a bacteria that can be found in dry goods and sewer water.

Infection can be particularly dangerous in infants, people over 65, and people with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include fever, meningitis, and seizures in infants.

Cronobacter was involved in the shutdown of Abbott Nutrition’s infant formula plant in Michigan earlier this year which contributed to a nationwide shortage of the essential product.

The discovery of the bacteria at the plant led to a massive voluntary recall of formula in February, after four babies who had consumed products tested positive for a Cronobcter infection. Two of the infants died, although Abbott has said there is no evidence its formula caused the illnesses.