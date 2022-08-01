Jump to content
Dozens of drinks and nutritional supplements recalled over possible contamination

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Monday 01 August 2022 21:49
Comments
(Getty Images)

Dozens of drinks and nutritional supplements have been voluntarily recalled over possible contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii, according to a manufacturer.

Food and drink company Lyons Magnus says that 53 products are part of their recall, including a variety of oat and nut milks, protein shakes, cold brew coffee and other nutritional drinks.

Some of the products are branded as Oatly, Stumptown, Glucerna, Intelligentsia, Aloha, Kate Farms and Premier Protein, the company said.

“Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications,” the recall stated.

Lyons Magnus said that no illness or complaints had been made or reported. People who bought the products should thrown them away or return them to get a refund.

Recommended

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that Cronobacter is a bacteria that can be found in dry goods and sewer water.

Infection can be particularly dangerous in infants, people over 65, and people with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include fever, meningitis, and seizures in infants.

