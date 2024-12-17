Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Pennsylvania Republican Doug Mastriano is facing some heat after posting a picture of what appears to be a Star Wars prop instead of one of the mysterious drones that are flying around the East Coast this month.

The meme the politician shared on the social media platform X includes a picture of what looks like a replica of a TIE Fighter, which is a fictional spacecraft used by the Sith Empire’s Imperial Fleet and seen in the 1977 classic and first film Star Wars: A New Hope.

“Breaking News: Crashed drone in Orange Beach retrieved from water, and taken to undisclosed location for further investigation,” the meme’s caption reads.

Mastriano reposted the image with a serious comment on Tuesday.

“It is inconceivable that the federal government has no answers nor has taken any action to get to the bottom of the unidentified drones. The fecklessness of this administration was on display last year when a Chinese surveillance balloon was allowed to fly over the entire continental United States before being shot down. Such should be viewed as a threat to our nation and citizens and action is long overdue,” the Trump-backed lawmaker insisted.

“We have recourses and assets in our arsenal to get answers, but I suppose Ukraine is more important to the White House. January 20th can’t come soon enough,” Mastriano said.

The post has since garnered 2.7 million views and earned a Community note.

But, on Tuesday, Mastriano – who was backed by Donald Trump in his failed bid to become governor of Pennsylvania in 2022 – wrote to assure his more than 207,000 followers that he knew the image was a meme.

“I posted a statement about the drones and used an obvious Star Wars prop as a meme,” he said. “The Philadelphia Inquirer just called asking if I knew it was a prop. Hilarious. Modern day ‘journalism.’”

Republican Doug Mastriano, a former gubernatorial nominee, speaks to supporters in Pennsylvania in November 2022. Mastriano, who is now a member of the Pennsylvania State Senate, shared a meme about drones this week that made waves on social media ( (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images) )

The newspaper reported that statement and that Mastriano said the “extreme left” needed a sense of humor.

But people responding to his Tuesday tweet weren’t so convinced.

“You 100 percent did not know it was a prop,” claimed user @JohnnyWalsh__.

“Not once while reading that caption did I think you knew it was a prop,” said @hossbo71.

”Nice try, Doug,” wrote @kmartceo.

“No one believes you,” said @SilvermanJacob.

The drones did not appear to be related to the franchise in any of the videos that have been taken.

While it remains unclear where they are coming from specifically or why they are flying, authorities and the White House have assured people that they are “lawful” and “legal.”

The FBI, FAA, Department of Defense, and Department of Homeland Security said recent drone sightings did not “present a national security or public safety risk.”