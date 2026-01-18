Drunk driver sentenced to 24 years for plowing into NYC July 4 barbecue, killing four

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man who ploughed a pickup truck into a Fourth of July barbecue in a New York City park, killing four people and injuring seven others, has been sentenced to 24 years to life in prison.

Daniel Hyden was drunk at the wheel when his Ford F-150 mounted a curb, tore through a chain-link fence, and crashed into a gathering at Corlears Hook Park in Manhattan two years ago.

The devastating incident claimed the lives of Ana Morel, 43; Lucille Pinkney, 59; her son, Herman Pinkney, 38; and Emily Ruiz, 30. Seven people were injured, including Halena Herrera, who was hit in the face by debris and whose best friend, Emily Ruiz, died in the crash.

The truck’s momentum was only halted by the bodies trapped underneath, stopping just feet from Herrera.

Speaking after Hyden’s sentencing in a state court in Manhattan, Herrera expressed the profound impact of the tragedy.

"Learning that the only reason I lived was that four other people were dying under the car is still very hard to deal with," she told reporters. While acknowledging a sense of justice, she added, "It doesn’t help much. It doesn’t bring anything back, but it’s good to have it over with, so I’m happy for that."

Hyden, 46, from Monmouth, New Jersey, was convicted in November at a non-jury trial of murder, aggravated vehicular homicide, and other charges. Despite being a substance abuse counsellor who authored a 2020 book on coping with addiction, he described the incident as an "accident" in his courtroom apology.

He claimed he had broken his sobriety after his own sister was killed by a drunk driver in 2021, and was preparing to speak at that driver’s sentencing at the time of his crash.

However, Herrera dismissed his remorse, stating: "He has shown no remorse from the very beginning, so for him to sit there and say that he’s sorry is just — I don’t believe any of it." Diamond Pinkney, son and brother to two of the victims, called the sentencing a "big relief," adding that Hyden "knew what he did, he knew the possibility he could’ve caused and he did it."

Prosecutors detailed the events leading up to the crash, revealing that less than an hour before, Hyden had been refused entry to a nearby party boat and clashed with security.

Police officers who responded testified they saw nothing warranting an arrest and left him on a park bench. Hyden then got behind the wheel, accelerating through a stop sign at 39 mph (63 kph), speeding through a construction zone, and driving over a pavement at up to 54 mph (87 kph) before reaching the park.

He was pressing the accelerator fully and did not brake until half a second before impact. Witnesses pulled the keys from the ignition when he attempted to reverse.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg stated: "While this prison sentence will not reverse the fatalities, injuries, and trauma, I hope this sentencing brings a measure of comfort for those who were impacted by this mass casualty event." He issued a stark warning: "If you are intoxicated, do not get behind the wheel — it risks the lives of others, and you will be prosecuted."

Both Herrera and Pinkney hope Hyden remains imprisoned for life. Herrera, who is studying to be a therapist, continues to grapple with depression and post-traumatic stress. "Every day, I’m worried that something else can happen," she said. "But to live it is a different thing. So, now it’s like: Am I going to get hit by a car crossing the street? Is something going to happen to me?"