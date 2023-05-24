Dad who helped ducks cross road killed moments later in front of his kids

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A father-of-two was killed by a driver as he was trying to help a family of ducks cross the road in California.

At approximately 8.15pm on 18 May, 41-year-old Casey Rivara parked his car at the intersection of Park Drive and Standford Ranch Boulevard in Rocklin, California, to help usher a group of ducklings off the road to safety, the Rocklin Police Department said in a press release.

As Rivara was assisting the family of ducks, a driver heading eastbound on Stanford Ranch Boulevard struck him.

Emergency first responders were sent to assist but Rivara died at the scene.

According to the police, the driver, a 17-year-old girl, according to local news outlet KCRA, stayed at the scene and no arrests were made. The incident is under investigation but the driver is not expected to face charges.

Casey Rivara is seen helping ducks cross the road before he was killed (William Wimsatt)

One witness, a 12-year-old boy, told KCRA that several cars stopped to let Rivara help the ducks and began clapping for him.

“He got out of the car and he was shooing the ducks and everyone was clapping because he was being really nice,” the young boy said. “He helped them get up on the curb because all the little baby duckies were having trouble.”

A GoFundMe campaign was set up for Casey Rivara’s family (GoFundMe)

According to the 12-year-old boy, he and his mother rolled down the window to thank the man for his good deed but seconds later he was hit by the car.

“All I remember is the sound and then him flying across the intersection,” the 12-year-old said.

Another witness, a woman named Summer Peterson, told CBS News that her children also watched the incident unfold.

“They were saying, ‘Oh it’s so cute. It’s so nice of him.’ And then all of the sudden he was hit by a car,” Ms Peterson said.

In a video taken by KCRA, members of the community seemed to have started a small memorial for Rivara by leaving flowers and rubber ducks near the intersection.

According to a GoFundMe organised by a family member, Rivara was a husband and father to two young children.

(KCRA)

“Casey was the kindest, most amazing husband and father,” the description of the GoFundMe says.

“Even his last act in this world was a sign of his compassion. The family is trying to figure out how to recover and keep going after this immense loss. If you would like to express your love and support for Angel and her family, we ask that you please contribute here in lieu of flowers, meals, and other acts of kindness.”

The Independent has reached out to the Rocklin Police Department for comment.

Rocklin Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them.