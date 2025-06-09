Popular fitness equipment recalled by Costco after more than 100 injuries reported

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nearly four million dumbbells have been recalled after more than 300 complaints were filed against the product, including over 100 claims of injuries.

Users said they suffered “concussions, abrasions, broken toes and contusions” from using the equipment, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The affected products - BowFlex 552, 52.5 LB Adjustable Dumbbells and BowFlex 1090, 90 LB Adjustable Dumbbells - are sold in Costco for over $800 along with a fitness stand and bench. There are an estimated 3,844,200 units, which are manufactured in China, in circulation.

open image in gallery Costco retails the gym set with the haphazard dumbbells for over $800 ( Costco )

Johnson Health Tech Trading said it had received multiple reports of the dumbbells “dislodging during use”.

The model 552 dumbbells adjust from 5 to 52.5 pounds while the model 1090 adjusts from 10 to 90 pounds. The model and serial number are printed on a sticker located on the bottom of the molded plastic tray.

The company said that customers who own the dumbbells should stop using them immediately and should seek a refund or a voucher. The equipment is also sold at Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods and online through Amazon.

Johnson Health Tech Trading added that it is contacting all known purchasers directly.

However, some gym-loving customers were infuriated by the recall.

One X user wrote: “You want me to send you the bases and handles for my 1090s, and I have to dispose of 180 pounds of plates on my own. Then you will send me a coupon for $20 off the $799 weights I just rendered useless? That sounds like a plan made by someone who attended Yale or Harvard.”

open image in gallery The model and serial number are printed on a sticker located on the bottom of the molded plastic tray ( U.S. CPSC )

Another added: “Your recall is a joke. Forcing consumers to choose between losing significant amounts of money or their safety is patently unfair.”

Customers can see whether their dumbbells are included in the selection being recalled on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

“BowFlex Inc. filed for bankruptcy protection in March 2024,” the CPSC statement reported by Fox Business said. “Johnson Health Tech Trading has agreed to provide a remedy for the 552 and 1090 adjustable dumbbells sold by BowFlex Inc., (formerly Nautilus Inc.), prior to May 2024 as a part of this recall.

“For units sold by BowFlex Inc. (formerly Nautilus Inc.), consumers can request a refund in the form of a prorated voucher and a one-year JRNY digital fitness membership.”