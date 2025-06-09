Popular fitness equipment recalled by Costco after more than 100 injuries reported
Injuries caused by the faulty dumbbells included ‘concussions, abrasions, broken toes, or contusions’
Nearly four million dumbbells have been recalled after more than 300 complaints were filed against the product, including over 100 claims of injuries.
Users said they suffered “concussions, abrasions, broken toes and contusions” from using the equipment, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).
The affected products - BowFlex 552, 52.5 LB Adjustable Dumbbells and BowFlex 1090, 90 LB Adjustable Dumbbells - are sold in Costco for over $800 along with a fitness stand and bench. There are an estimated 3,844,200 units, which are manufactured in China, in circulation.
Johnson Health Tech Trading said it had received multiple reports of the dumbbells “dislodging during use”.
The model 552 dumbbells adjust from 5 to 52.5 pounds while the model 1090 adjusts from 10 to 90 pounds. The model and serial number are printed on a sticker located on the bottom of the molded plastic tray.
The company said that customers who own the dumbbells should stop using them immediately and should seek a refund or a voucher. The equipment is also sold at Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods and online through Amazon.
Johnson Health Tech Trading added that it is contacting all known purchasers directly.
However, some gym-loving customers were infuriated by the recall.
One X user wrote: “You want me to send you the bases and handles for my 1090s, and I have to dispose of 180 pounds of plates on my own. Then you will send me a coupon for $20 off the $799 weights I just rendered useless? That sounds like a plan made by someone who attended Yale or Harvard.”
Another added: “Your recall is a joke. Forcing consumers to choose between losing significant amounts of money or their safety is patently unfair.”
Customers can see whether their dumbbells are included in the selection being recalled on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website.
“BowFlex Inc. filed for bankruptcy protection in March 2024,” the CPSC statement reported by Fox Business said. “Johnson Health Tech Trading has agreed to provide a remedy for the 552 and 1090 adjustable dumbbells sold by BowFlex Inc., (formerly Nautilus Inc.), prior to May 2024 as a part of this recall.
“For units sold by BowFlex Inc. (formerly Nautilus Inc.), consumers can request a refund in the form of a prorated voucher and a one-year JRNY digital fitness membership.”
