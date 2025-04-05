Bull rider, 24, dies after being ‘bucked off’ at Texas event
A bull reportedly stepped on the rider’s neck
A bull rider in Texas was killed during a rodeo event after he was bucked off of a bull, according to the Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association.
The PRCA issued a statement on Friday announcing the death of competitive rider Dylan Grant, 24.
According to the statement, Grant died from injuries he sustained on Thursday; He was participating in the Wharton County Youth Fair Xtreme Bulls event in Wharton, Texas when the tragic incident occurred.
He was in the second round of the event when he was tossed off the animal. The bull reportedly stepped on Grant's neck in the moments after he was bucked, according to a report from Cowboy State Daily. Grant was able to flee from the bull himself and meet paramedics near the edge of the ring.
Medics on site tended to him and rushed him into an ambulance. Grant was then transported by helicopter to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston. He died at the hospital.
Approximately 2,500 people were in attendance watching the event.
Robert Blue Jeanes, the event's announcer, told Cowboy State Daily that Grant's ability to move and the paramedics' quick reactions were a sign that he would survive his injury, but were devastated after learning later that the rider died.
“We’re just upset,” Jeanes told the outlet. “Sad and heartbroken for the kid and the family. For everybody that was there, it was just terrible.”
One of Grant's longtime family friends, Cyd Davidson, said she was made "sick" by the news of the cowboy's passing and could not believe he was gone.
“He was an absolute, awesome guy,” Davidson said. “He was so kind and so compassionate, and he was just a family-oriented kid.”
Grant, a native of the Cowboy State, was a graduate of the University of Wyoming.
“We are deeply saddened to hear this news about one of our former student-athletes,” UW spokesman Chad Baldwin said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”
Grant earned his license to participate in PRCA events on May 1, 2018, and competed in multiple PRORODEO and Xtreme Bulls events during his career.
He earned $3,760 from his event appearances this year and $15,710 during his career with the organization.
Grant was the winner of a bull riding championship in 2021.
