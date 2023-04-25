Anti-trans campaigners threaten to boycott Maybelline for Dylan Mulvaney partnership

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Bigots on social media are targeting companies that have partnered with TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney and calling for a boycott.

This week, cosmetic company Maybelline is facing backlash for partnering with Ms Mulvaney in a short Instagram video that was posted in mid-March.

The 13-second-long video features Ms Mulvaney using several of Maybelline’s products, including an under-eye concealer and lip gloss as she gets ready. The video was posted as Ms Mulvaney approached her 100th day of publicly identifying as a woman.

Ms Mulvaney went viral last year for publicly documenting her journey as she transitioned from a man to a woman.

As transphobic rhetoric and conspiracy theories continue to rise, Ms Mulvaney has become a target of right-wingers to spread hateful messages.

On Twitter over the weekend, several notable right-wing figures including Jordan Peterson called for people to boycott the cosmetic company.

Ms Mulvaney’s video, as well as Maybelline’s, was flooded with comments from people making derogatory and transphobic comments at Ms Mulvaney.

Many indicated they would not be purchasing from the company in the future due to their partnership with a transgender woman.

The Independent has reached out to L’Oreal Group, the parent company of Maybelline, for comment.

On Twitter, people came to Ms Mulvaney’s defence.

“This is the entire reason they’re having a meltdown. Because Maybelline dared to sponsor a trans woman Dylan Mulvaney, for this 13 seconds video,” one Twitter user said.

“All these right wing men talking bout how they’re about to boycott maybelline as if they use them,” another person wrote.

The boycott comes shortly after right-wingers organised another mass boycott against brewing company Anheuser-Busch because Bud Light partnered with Ms Mulvaney.

The boycott was so intense, the Anheuser-Busch executive in charge of Bud Light’s sponsorship with Ms Mulvaney is taking a leave of absence, according to reports.

There have also been efforts to boycott Nike and Kate Spade due to their partnerships with Ms Mulvaney.