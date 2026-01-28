Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A toxic plume of contamination is sweeping down the Potomac River after a massive sewage‑pipe failure sent hundreds of millions of gallons of waste into the waterway, a report says.

E. coli levels at some sites are now thousands of times above what’s considered safe, according to NBC News.

The spill began on 19 January, when a major underground sewer line ruptured in Montgomery County, sending a torrent of sewage bubbling up through the ground and erupting like a geyser, several feet into the air.

Over the following week, an estimated 300 million gallons of sewage poured into the Potomac, pushing bacteria levels from the Maryland suburbs into Washington, D.C.

”Oh my god, the smell is horrific," said Dean Naujoks of the Potomac Riverkeepers. “It’s such high concentrations of sewage that just grabbing a sample is a public health risk.”

DC Water crews have since diverted much of the remaining flow into the empty C&O Canal, where it can be routed back into the sewage system.

open image in gallery Human waste is pouring through Washington DC, after a sewage pipe burst, flooding the Potomac River ( Getty Images )

The 184.5-mile C&O Canal ceased operations in 1924 following floods and financial failure, and large stretches of the former waterway usually remain dry.

Officials say the stream that was delivering millions of gallons of sewage-filled water into the river each day has now been sharply reduced, though repairs are not yet complete.

Testing by the Potomac Riverkeepers shows the scale of the contamination. At the spill site, E. coli levels were measured at 12,000 times above what is considered to be the safe limit for human contact.

Four miles downstream, at Fletcher’s Boathouse in D.C., levels were still 60 times higher than what is considered safe.

open image in gallery Water samples are taken by workers on the sewage-blighted Potomac River ( AP )

“We found alarmingly high numbers of sewage E. coli in the river,” said Naujoks. “Everywhere we tested downstream, we found very, very high levels.”

Naujoks said he welcomed DC Water’s diversion efforts but warned that the situation remains far from resolved. “I’m glad they’ve come up with a plan to minimize the impacts,” he told NBC. “But will it continue to work? And how long until no sewage is entering the Potomac at all? And then they still have to clean this mess up,” he added.

The Potomac Riverkeepers said all the contaminants usually present in sewage, including bacteria, pathogens and parasites, are all in this discharge, and therefore now impacting the river.

A spokesperson for DC Water told NBC they anticipate water quality will improve once the overflow is fully contained, and did not dispute the damning results of the samples taken by The Potomac Riverkeepers. DC Water advised anyone exposed to the water to thoroughly wash their skin.