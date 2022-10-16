Earthquake with 6.3 magnitude hits off coast of Central America

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An earthquake with a 6.3 magnitude struck the Pacific Ocean off the Central American coast.

The US Geological Survey says that the quake took place between Central America and the Galapagos Islands on Sunday.

According to USGS scientists, the earthquake took place at a depth of six miles.

There were no initial reports of damage and no warning was issued for a potential tsunami.

Authorities in Ecuador, of which the Galapagos Islands are part, did not have any immediate reports of damage from the quake, reported Reuters.

The civil protection authorities in Panama also said they had not received word of any impact.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre had initially reported the quake had a magnitude of 6.4.

The largest earthquake in 2022 measured a magnitude of 6.4 and took place in Papua New Guinea on 14 October, while the countries that have seen the most activity are Mexico, Indonesia and Chile.