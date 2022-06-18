A 3.9 magnitude earthquake has rattled the city of Stillmore, in the US state of Georgia.

Tremors could also be felt in nearby Augusta, Macon, and Brunswick following the 4am shake, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Moderate shaking was reported near the epicenter of the quake just east of the Emanuel County city of 700 people. However there are no reports of any damage.

Earthquakes of this size are rare for Georgia.

There have only been 10 earthquakes reaching magnitude 3.5 or greater since 1903. The strongest ever recorded in the state was magnitude 4.5 in 1914.

An earthquake is the shaking of the surface of the Earth resulting from a sudden release of energy in the Earth's lithosphere that creates seismic waves. Small ones occur across the world several hundred times a day.

On Wednesday, a cluster of earthquakes were recorded off the Oregon coastline but caused no damage. The largest was 5.6 magnitude. The same day, seven quakes were recorded off the coast of Iran. The largest was 5.3 but, again, no damage was caused.

In other earthquake news, meanwhile, Southern California’s Metrolink transport system has this week announced it is equipping some of its trains with a new warning system that will automatically slow or halt travel during a shake.