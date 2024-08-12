California rocked by 4.4 magnitude earthquake near Los Angeles

Support truly

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 has struck near Los Angeles, California, according to the US Geological Service.

The earthquake occurred at 12.20pm just 2 miles southeast of Highland Park, a Los Angeles neighborhood, and has a depth of 12.1 km, the agency reported.

Although it was first classified as a 4.6 earthquake, USGS downgraded it to a 4.4 moments after it shook Southern California.

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) announced it immediately went into “earthquake mode,” meaning it will conduct an hourlong survey to examine “critical infrastructure and areas of local concern.”

There are currently no initial reports of structural damage or injuries, LAFD said.

The fire department encouraged locals to protect their heads and necks while taking cover under sturdy furniture or near a sturdy interior wall, away from windows and doorways until the shaking stops.

This is a developing story.