Magnitude 3.8 earthquake hits Southern California

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake struck Southern California in the early morning hours of Sunday.

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake was reported around 2.30am, roughly 13 miles southwest of the Malibu area.

The initial magnitude was 4.1 but was rapidly downgraded to 3.8. Powered alerts to cell phones were not triggered because the earthquake was too small.

No damages or injuries have been reported, but shaking was felt across Los Angeles County and certain areas of Santa Barbara, Ventura and Orange County.

Anyone who felt the quake is asked to report it on the USGC’s website.

Around 10,000 earthquakes are reported in California every year but only between a dozen and 20 have a magnitude greater than 4.0.

The USGC advises that in order to reduce the chance of injury during an earthquake, individuals must drop to the floor, crawl beneath a desk or table and hold onto it.