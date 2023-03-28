3.5 magnitude earthquake shakes San Francisco area

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A preliminary 3.5 earthquake struck Pacifica, California on Tuesday morning followed by two smaller quakes according to the United States Geographraphical Survey (USGS).

At around 6:01 am PST, the 3.5-magnitude occurred approximately one kilometer (0.5 miles) from Pacifica, waking up some residents.

Then at 6:03 and 6:04 two other 2.6-magnitude quakes, known as aftershocks, shook surrounding areas.

Nearby areas that may have felt the quake include San Bruno, Colma, Daly City, and San Francisco. According to the Los Angeles Times, the quake was strong enough to be felt at the San Francisco Airport.

On Twitter, people shared that they felt the jolt early this morning.

“Did ya’ll feel the earthquake in the Bay Area? I’m pretty sure it was Mother Nature’s fault,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Yep, I felt it! It woke me up earlier than expected. A lil alarm clock action! Good morning, ya’ll! We’re fine,” another person tweeted.

“Earthquake in [San Francisco] Bay Area just now. Decent jolt, but lasted only a few seconds,” Greg told followers on Twitter.

San Francisco and much of the Bay Area are located on, or near, several faults, including the San Andreas and Hayward fault, making the area susceptible to earthquakes.

There have been no reports of injuries or damages at this time.

