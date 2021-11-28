A “major” earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 has struck northern Peru, seismologists have said.

The tremor occurred in a very sparsely populated region of the Amazon rainforest, some 45 kilometres northwest of the city of Barranca, the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

It took place at a depth around 100km which limits the shaking level, the organisation said.

Nevertheless, the EMSC received multiple accounts from people living in parts of Ecuador more than 250km away from the epicentre who said they had experienced strong tremors.

There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage, and the US Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the quake.

