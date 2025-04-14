Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude hits Southern California

The quake happened just after 10 a.m. local time on Monday morning

Mike Bedigan
in New York
Monday 14 April 2025 18:32 BST
(The Independent)

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake has occurred northeast of San Diego, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake happened just after 10 a.m. local time on Monday morning, with an epicenter around four kilometers south of Julian, Californina.

Light fixtures and shelves rattled in San Diego, but tremors were also felt as far north as Los Angeles.

Alerts received by residents in surrounding areas advised to “drop, cover, hold on, and protect yourself.”

More follows ...

