South Carolina’s strongest earthquake in eight years rattles state

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake shook parts of South Carolina on Wednesday.

The earthquake struck at 2.43pm and was centred near Elgin, 20 miles northeast of the state capital Columbia, and was the strongest recorded in the state in eight years.

Almost 4,000 people reported to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) that they felt the quake, with residents as far away as Augusta noticing the tremors.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division said there have now been more than 30 earthquakes near Elgin since Christmas.

A 3.4 earthquake jolted residents out of bed in the early hours of Sunday morning, and there have been several aftershocks in the days since.

The strongest earthquake ever recorded in the United States was a magnitude 9.2 that occurred in Prince William Sound, Alaska, in 1964.