Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

US to screen Uganda passengers for Ebola virus as cases surge

The screenings have been ordered by the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Friday 07 October 2022 14:30
Comments
<p>Doctors walk inside the Ebola isolation section of Mubende Regional Referral Hospital, in Mubende, Uganda, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.</p>

Doctors walk inside the Ebola isolation section of Mubende Regional Referral Hospital, in Mubende, Uganda, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

(AP)

The United States will begin screening passengers travelling from Uganda for the Ebola virus as it surges in the African country.

The Biden administration says that although no cases of the highly-contagious disease have been reported in the US, people who have visited the country will be redirected to five airports where they can be checked for it.

The screenings have been ordered by the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the State Department says that it applies to all passengers, including US citizens.

The screenings will start for some passengers on Thursday and the restriction will go into full effect next week, an official told The New York Times.

The five airports that provide enhanced screenings are in the New York City area, Atlanta, Chicago, or Washington.

Recommended

That official, who is familiar with the plan, said that the restrictions and an alert to doctors were issued as a precaution.

The CDC said it had issued its advisory on Thursday to “remind clinicians about best practices” about Ebola.

The federal agency has also urged doctors to obtain a travel history from any patients they suspect of having Ebola.

“While there are no direct flights from Uganda to the United States, travellers from or passing through affected areas in Uganda can enter the United States on flights connecting from other countries,” the CDC alert stated.

Ebola is spread only through contact with infected bodily fluids and is not an airborne virus.

Symptoms include fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, muscle pain, as well as internal and external bleeding.

Recommended

The current outbreak of the Sudan strain of the virus in central Uganda reportedly has a 69 per cent case fatality rate and has claimed 30 lives, including four health workers. There have been 43 confirmed cases, reports the Associated Press.

Uganda has suffered multiple Ebola outbreaks, including one in 2000 in which more than 200 people died.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in