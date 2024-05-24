AP Week in Pictures: Global

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

May 17-23, 2024

Iranians attended the funeral of the late President Ebrahim Raisi and others killed in a helicopter crash. Police tried to stop a pro-Palestinian rally in Berlin, and Buddhists around Asia marked the birth, enlightenment and passing of Buddha.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editors Subramoney Iyer in New Delhi and Pamela Hassel in New York.

