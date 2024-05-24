Jump to content

AP Week in Pictures: Global

The Associated Press
Friday 24 May 2024 06:51

May 17-23, 2024

Iranians attended the funeral of the late President Ebrahim Raisi and others killed in a helicopter crash. Police tried to stop a pro-Palestinian rally in Berlin, and Buddhists around Asia marked the birth, enlightenment and passing of Buddha.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editors Subramoney Iyer in New Delhi and Pamela Hassel in New York.

