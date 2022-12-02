Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Edward Snowden swears allegiance to Russia, receives new passport

Mr Snowden was initially granted asylum in Russia in 2013

Abe Asher
Friday 02 December 2022 20:36
Comments
Edward Snowden in 60 seconds

Edward Snowden has recieved a Russian passport and taken an oath of allegiance to the country, his lawyer Anatoly Kucherena told Russian state media on Friday.

Mr Snowden was initially granted asylum in Russia in 2013 after leaking a trove of classified National Security Agency (NSA) documents, and then was granted permanent resident status in Russia in 2020. That year, he announced his decision to seek duel citizenship, stating in a tweet that “after years of separation from our parents, my wife and I have no desire to be separated from our son.”

“Lindsay and I will remain Americans, raising our son with all the values of the America we love — including the freedom to speak his mind,” Mr Snowden wrote then. “And I look forward to the day I can return to the States, so the whole family can be reunited.”

In September, Mr Snowden received Russian citizenship — tweeting his hope that “a little stability will make a difference for my family.” Mr Kucherena told the Russian news agency Interfax that Mr Snowden’s wife Lindsay Mills is also applying for Russian citizenship. The couple now have two children, both born in Russia.

The US State Department said Friday, in a statement reported by The Washington Post, that it is “aware of the reports” about Mr Snowden’s new passport “not in a position to confirm or deny whether Mr. Snowden has acquired Russian Federation citizenship.”

Recommended

Despite calls for former presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump to pardon Mr Snowden for his role in exposing the extent to the US surveillance project, Mr Snowden is still wanted in the US on charges of espionage. His leak, which came when he was working for the NSA, reshaped the public’s understanding of government spying.

Mr Snowden applied for asylum in numerous countries in 2013, at one point planning to move to Ecuador before ultimately choosing to stay in Russia. Mr Snowden has stayed active in the American political discourse via his social media feed in the years of his exile.

Mr Snowden’s reported acquisition of a Russian passport comes in the midst of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which has now stretched into its tenth month. Russian President Vladimir Putin decreed a partial military mobilisation of the country in November, but Mr Snowden’s lawyer said he was not subject to the recent mobilisation order even though there have been reports that Russians with no prior military experience have drafted into the war effort.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in