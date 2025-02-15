Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The average price of one dozen eggs hit a record high in January, costing a whopping $4.95 and hitting Americans’ wallets every time they go to the grocery store.

The cost of one dozen Grade A eggs has grown a staggering 65 percent since the beginning of 2024, according to the consumer price index. The current price surpassed the previous record set in January 2023, when the average price was $4.82.

Egg prices have become a de facto measure for inflation that has left a mark on the country for the last several years. However, there is more than inflation driving the egg increase. The ongoing bird flu has led to the slaughter of millions of chickens to contain the spread. That has dwindled the supply and increased the price.

Bad news is the hikes show no sign of slowing down.

Here is the latest on egg prices and what people are finding in their local grocery stores:

What is the current average cost?

Nationwide, the average cost of a dozen Grade A eggs was $4.95 in January 2025 – that’s a 15 percent increase from prices in December 2024.

Eggs have dramatically fluctuated in price over the last four years due to the avian flu outbreak and inflation.

Many Republicans blamed former president Joe Biden for driving up and the cost of eggs with policies that hurt inflation. While the price of eggs peaked during Biden’s presidency in January 2023, by the end of the Biden administration, the cost of eggs was $3.65.

President Donald Trump ran on a campaign highlighting the cost of eggs and promising to bring prices down. So far, that hasn’t happened.

Five years ago, in 2020 during Trump’s first term, a carton of one dozen eggs averaged $1.50.

Is the cost different in each state?

While the average cost of one dozen eggs has risen, some states with stricter regulations, such as California, or states with more impacted flocks, such as in Ohio, are seeing a dramatic price difference.

In California, where shell eggs are required to be sold cage-free, a carton of two dozen eggs goes for $13.49 or $.74 per egg.

open image in gallery Egg prices hit an all-time high in January at nearly $5 per carton for one dozen Grade A eggs ( EPA )

In Pennsylvania, where more than two million birds have been affected, one X user showed a dozen cage-free white eggs costing $6.40, while cage-free brown eggs cost $4.95.

Ohio currently leads the country in the highest number of avian flu cases, with 10 million birds affected. As a result, local restaurants are paying more for wholesale eggs – one restaurant said they’ve seen a $50 increase in cost.

A carton of one dozen eggs in Michigan, which also requires shell eggs to be sold cage-free, goes for $10 in some stores.

What is being reported in communities?

Most people don’t need numbers to tell them eggs have become more expensive, across the country, egg consumers have shared the sky-high prices on social media.

Valerie Wilder from Alabama posted a reel to Facebook, saying she bought a carton of 18 eggs for $3.82 at the beginning of February, but two weeks later, they cost $6.82.

Gregg Witter from Massachusetts complained on Facebook that a dozen eggs at his local grocery store were $7.49.

“Forget about the national average. Absolutely ridiculous!!” Witter wrote.

In Denver, Nick Richards said on X that one dozen eggs cost $8.49 at the end of January – an increase from $7.69 just one week earlier.

Emily Taversa lives in Indiana and joked about the high cost of eggs in a Facebook post. “Should I save money for another cruise? Or go to the store and buy eggs? The cost is about the same, and the cruise includes eggs,” she noted.

Fellow Facebook user Toshia Cordes lives in Florida and noted the high cost of a dozen eggs. ‘$6 for a dozen eggs at my store, what in the absolute world is this world coming too!” she stated.

One customer in New York City reported egg prices even higher than typical for the expensive city. At one Long Island City store prices were around $18 for 18 eggs.

open image in gallery An 18-carton of eggs at City Acres Market in Long Island City cost approximately $18 ( The Independent )

In December, Andrea Mew said “normal eggs” had doubled in price over the course of a few days in Southern California.

“Barely a cost difference between them and the bougie eggs,” Mew wrote on X. “What gives???”

Former Florida politician Tom Keen posted a photo on X showing the scarce availability of eggs in the Orlando area.

Why are egg prices going up?

Egg prices are rising due to a shortage of egg-laying hens across the country – attributable to the contagious avian flu going around.

Per U.S. Department of Agriculture protocol, each time avian flu is detected in a flock, the entire flock must be slaughtered to prevent the spread of it to other animals or birds on a farm. This means millions of birds are being killed each day while the demand for eggs remains steady.

The USDA predicts egg prices will continue to rise, up to 20 percent in 2025.

open image in gallery Some stores have even put limits on how many eggs customers can buy as people have started to panic purchase ( AP )

When will egg prices go down?

In order for eggs to go down in price, farmers need an opportunity to repopulate flocks. This means the number of confirmed bird flu cases must subside or consumers need to pull back on egg purchases.

Often, during shortages, consumers will over-purchase a product out of fear they will not be able to access it at a later day. This exasperates shortages.

Some supermarkets and local groceries have begun implementing policies that only allow customers to purchase one carton of eggs to prevent hoarding.