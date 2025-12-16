Eggs recalled as dozens fall ill and 13 hospitalized due to salmonella
Eggs have been recalled after 63 people fell ill with salmonella, 13 of which have been hospitalized
Scores of California residents have become ill and more than a dozen hospitalized after eating eggs contaminated with salmonella.
The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) is investigating the outbreak after Vega Farms recalled more than 1,500 dozen egg cartons.
As of December 5, 63 residents have been sick with 13 of them hospitalized. There are no reported deaths.
The CDPH is working with the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) as people are warned not to eat. serve , or sell the recalled in-shell eggs distributed by Vega Farms.
“After identifying the supplier of the suspect eggs, CDPH and CDFA conducted an inspection at Vega Farms, Inc. and collected egg and environmental samples for testing,” the release said.
“Multiple samples tested positive for Salmonella … Vega Farms eggs were sold to restaurants, grocery stores, co-ops, and in farmers markets in Northern California.”
The CDPH said consumers should not eat the recalled eggs and throw them away, if anyone found the products for sale they were urged to call the complaint hotline.
“Salmonella infection symptoms usually begin six hours to six days after exposure and include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Illness typically lasts four to seven days and most people recover without medical treatment,” the media release said.
Details about the recalled eggs include the handler code of 2136, the Julian Date of 328 and prior, sell by dates being 12-22-25 and prior with the brand name Vega Farms.
In September, Arkansas had its own major egg recall which was elevated by the U.S Food and Drug Administration for posting an extreme health risk.
Black Sheep Egg Company recalled 10 different types of its brown and white eggs due to potential salmonella contamination.
It was updated days later to a Class I, meaning it’s a “situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death,” the FDA said.
Affected cartons were sold at retailers in Arkansas and Missouri, as well as wholesale and broker locations in Mississippi, Texas and California. However, there have not been any reported illnesses.
