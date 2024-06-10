The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A teenager from the New York City suburb of Westchester fatally fell from the roof of a parking garage while riding his bike, plummetting to his death.

Mark Anthony Giordano, an eighth-grade student, was riding his bicycle with some friends on the roof of the Harrison train station parking garage on June 9, when he was propelled off his bike, crashing down five stories, News 12 reported.

“The events surrounding his death are under investigation,” the Harrison Town Clerk wrote in a statement.

The Independent has reached out to the Harrison Police for more information.

Giordano was a “gentle soul and dedicated friend” according to a GoFundMe page made to assist his family.

The fundraiser has earned over $67,000 since it was created on Sunday.

He was also a talented athlete. Harrison Wrestling said the team was “completely devastated” by the news, according to a Facebook post.

“Just an 8th grader, Mark wrestled Varsity at 220 lbs. He was an All League wrestler and a Sectional Championship Qualifier….But most important he was always respectful, polite and a wonderful loving teammate, brother and son,” the group wrote.

The Harrison Town Clerk also urged parents “to utilize the support services offered by Harrison Central School District to help their children cope with this tragedy.”

“Mark was beloved by his teachers, coaches, and friends. Our exceptional faculty, coaches, and SROs stepped in immediately to support his family and our students,” the Harrison Central School District superintendent Louis N Wool wrote in a statement.

She reiterated that there is support available “to anyone in our schools who may have known this resilient and remarkable young man.”