Wife of El Chapo to plead guilty to running drug empire, reports say

Emma Coronel Aispuro is expected to plead guilty to charges of running the sprawling drug empire of husband El Chapo, according to reports.

Ms Coronel, 32, will appear in a Federal District Court in Washington on Thursday to enter the plea, The New York Times reported.

The US-born beauty queen is facing international drug trafficking charges for allegedly participating in a conspiracy to distribute drugs like cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana in the US.

She’s also accused of helping plot her husband’s 2015 escape from a prison in Mexico, as well as helping plan another jailbreak once he was recaptured in 2016.

Quoting a person familiar with the case, the Times reported the plea deal did not require Ms Aispuro to flip on the allies, relatives or business partners of her husband, Joaquín Guzmán Loera.

In return for pleading guilty, she will be designated a “minimal participant” and receive a lighter sentence than the maximum of 10 years to life in prison for the initial conspiracy indictment.

This is a developing story.