The woman who climbed into the spider monkey enclosure at the El Paso Zoo in western Texas has been fired from the law firm where she worked as a legal assistant.

“We learned this morning that the individual who was filmed trespassing in the spider monkey enclosure of the El Paso Zoo was an employee of Lovett Law Firm,” shareholder Nora Artalejo Lovett said in a statement on Monday. “She has been terminated.”

The woman, identified as Lucy Rae, climbed into the

She added that Lovett Law “has always been a strong supporter of animals and animal advocacy. We absolutely do not condone this irresponsible and reckless behaviour”.

“We support the El Paso Zoo and our thoughts go out to the spider monkeys, Libby and Sunday, and hope that they will recover from this very traumatic experience,” the statement concluded.

Officials from the zoo told the El Paso Times that plan on pressing charges against her.

“This young lady decided to hop a fence, climb through some bushes, drop down into a four-feet deep moat, walk across the moat and then try to feed the spider monkeys,” zoo director Joe Montisano told the outlet. “It was stupid.”

“She knew what she was doing was wrong. She’s very fortunate that it didn’t have a worse outcome for her or the animals,” Mr Montisano said.

“These are primates. They are strong, they have canine teeth. They can scratch. We don’t interact with them on the daily,” the zoo director told the paper. “And we don’t interact with them without a barrier in between us.”

Mr Montisano added that the zoo may have to install a taller fence to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

He added that the zoo fielded phone calls from people who identified the woman. “We had about six to eight people call on Sunday. I know more about this young lady than I do about my own daughter probably,” he said.

“We just talked to police and we are going to proceed with pressing charges. And they will talk to the District Attorney,” he added. “We can’t let this behaviour go unpunished.”