El Salvador’s ‘cool dictator’ set for re-election thanks to a gang crackdown – but many have paid a high price
Beloved by many in his country for a huge fall in murder and extortion rates, Nayib Bukele is expected to win a landslide in Sunday’s presidential election. But the cost has come in human rights. Rory Sullivan speaks to some of the thousands believed to have been wrongly caught up in the mass incarceration drive
When El Salvador’s populist president Nayib Bukele announced his “war against the gangs,” Rodrigo* a young farmer in a remote, gang-controlled part of the country, was hopeful. At last something might be done to stop the extortion, the threats, the rapes, the deaths that these criminal groups meted out on communities like his, he thought.
Central America’s smallest nation had been terrorised for decades by two main gangs, MS-13 and Barrio 18, which rose to prominence after the end of its civil war in 1992. The poverty and disgruntlement of young Salvadorans made recruitment easy.
With murder rates at staggering high levels, successive governments negotiated with the leaders of the gangs to bring about intermittent “truces”. Bukele’s administration was no different. However, an agreement brokered by his ministers collapsed in early 2022. In retaliation for the slight they felt, gang members unleashed a wave of murders in March, killing 87 people in just three days.
