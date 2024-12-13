Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

An electrician has finally woken from a coma weeks after he suffered third-degree burns when he accidentally touched a power line.

Mike Papagno was working on moving an 18-foot-tall and 136-foot-long cold storage box from Portsmouth to southern New Hampshire in Greenland, New Hampshire, on November 12, when he accidentally came into contact with a power line, reported WMUR9.

The 33-year-old father suffered third-degree burns across half of his body and was placed into a medically-induced coma at a Boston hospital, his family said on a GoFundMe page.

“It’s the most terrible news a father or parent can receive,” his father, Michael Papagno, told WMUR9 about that day.

“Talking about my son and whether he would live or die. It’s the most visceral reaction you can ever imagine.”

But now, weeks later, Papagno has finally woken from his coma, his partner announced.

“Michael has been off the vent for 8 days now. He’s still coming off all the heavy meds and is becoming more coherent and stronger as the days go on,” Andrea Papagno, his partner and mom of the couple’s 9-month-old daughter, said on Facebook.

open image in gallery Mike Papagno, 33, (pictured) was electrocuted when he accidentally came into contact with a power line ( GoFundMe )

“He’s in great spirits and cracking jokes to anyone who comes into his room. He is definitely getting back to himself.”

Papagno has been “off the vent” for 13 days and is expected to remain in the intensive care unit until January, the GoFundMe said.

He received his sixth skin graft treatment on Monday, marking his seventh surgical operation – which the family hopes will be his last.

The GoFundMe page has raised almost $200,000 to help with his recovery.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is now looking into any possible violations of workplace safety standards which may have led to the accident, a spokesperson told WMUR9.

The Independent has contacted OSHA for further comment.