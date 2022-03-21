Friends and family shared tributes and memories in honour of Chicago trans activist Elise Malary on Sunday, after she was found dead in Lake Michigan on Thursday.

Ms Malary had not been seen since 9 March and was reported missing six days later. Her body was pulled from the water just blocks from her apartment.

The prominent activist left her job at the Civil Rights Bureau of the Illinois Attorney General’s Office a day before she went missing, according to WGN9.

A vigil with hundreds of attendees was held outside the Women and Children First bookstore, where a crowd held candles as music from a cello and violin played.

“Elise Malary was a very special person in this neighbourhood,” her friend Alexis Martinez said at the vigil, reported the Chicago Tribune. “And all of us have a story about her.”

“Elise was a vivid representation of Black trans joy, dedication and authenticity,” said speaker Myles Brady.

“She’d speak out on behalf of any issue that impacted women of color, LGBTQ folk – her heart’s so big,” said Iggy Ladden of Chicago Therapy Collective to the Chicago Sun Times. “Elise faced cruelty and chose softness and love, joy. She chose giving people the benefit of the doubt. She looked for the good in them. She chose compassion. And she chose time and time again to lift others up.”

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker wrote a heartfelt message on the day of the vigil: "The loss of Elise Malary is heartbreaking. My heart goes out to all her loved ones, as well as all of Illinois’ transgender community. You deserve to feel safe in your home, and I will continue to do everything in my power to make Illinois welcoming and inclusive for everyone."

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul also released a statement after hearing of her passing. “Today is a devastating day for the Office of the Attorney General. Elise was a valued member of our Civil Rights Bureau who, as a tireless advocate for the LGBTQ community, was passionate about her work. Her kindness and infectious smile will be missed by those who worked with her. The Attorney General’s office has lost a member of our family, and as an office, we are heartbroken. May Elise’s memory inspire all of us to live authentically and have humanity toward all.”

Ms Malary had previously expressed concerns about her safety, said the Chicago Therapy Collective in a statement on Wednesday. Her cause of death is still under investigation.