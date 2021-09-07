Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is reportedly living on the grounds of a $135m estate in Silicon Valley as she stands trial for criminal fraud.

CNBC reports that Ms Holmes and her partner, William Evans, are staying in a home on the 74-acre property in the town of Woodside, one of the wealthiest locales in Silicon Valley.

Green Gables is one of the most expensive estates in the US and is currently listed for sale as “an architectural masterpiece in nature’s finest setting”.

There are several homes on the property as well as four pools — including a stadium-sized Roman-style pool — a tennis court, stunning landscaping, flower and vegetable gardens, and a private reservoir.

Built in 1911 by San Francisco banker Mortimer Fleishhacker as a summer home for his family, the estate has been passed on through the generations.

The main house is a 10,000 square foot, nine-bedroom arts-and-crafts-style mansion. Six other homes on the estate are more modest, and Ms Holmes is staying on one of those, a court clerk confirmed to CNBC.

Other nearby residents include Larry Ellison, co-founder of Oracle; Charles Schwab; Gordon Moore, co-founder of Intel; and venture capitalist John Doerr.

Elizabeth Holmes is reported to be staying on the grounds of the $135m Green Gables estate in Silicon Valley during her trial (Christie’s International Real Estate)

Ms Holmes, her partner, and their newborn son have been keeping a low profile outside of her appearances in court.

Last week jury selection took place for her trial for two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and 10 counts of wire fraud.

Opening statements begin on Wednesday in San Jose’s federal courthouse, about 25 miles from the estate.

Ms Holmes has pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing.

The trial was delayed four times due to the coronavirus pandemic and Ms Holmes’ pregnancy.