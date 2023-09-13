Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After a new biography on Elon Musk was released, the Tesla founder posted a photo related to one particular detail that is going viral from the book: his ex-girlfriend Amber Heard dressed in cosplay.

In the book, Elon Musk, author Walter Isaacson described Mr Musk’s relationship with Amber Heard.

Apparently, after the SpaceX founder said that the actor reminded him of a character from the video game Overwatch, she commissioned a costume of the character named Mercy.

Mr Musk posted a photo of his ex-girlfriend dressed in cosplay on Wednesday. The Independent has reached out to a representative for Ms Heard for comment.

“I guess I could be called a geek for someone who can also be called a hot chick,” Ms Heard recalled in the book, according to People.

Ms Heard made headlines last year during her defamation trial against actor Johnny Depp, whom she married in 2015 and divorced in 2016. Jurors found that Heard had defamed Depp in three statements and awarded him more than $10m in damages.

She apparently also didn’t think of Mr Musk too fondly. In the biography, she described her relationship with the X owner as “brutal.”

However, she added that she still loves Mr Musk “very much,” explaining, “Elon loves fire, and sometimes it burns him.”

Those close to Mr Musk also had some things to say about Ms Heard, according to New York Magazine. Kimbal Musk, Elon’s brother, said, “She was just so toxic,” and called the pair’s relationship “a nightmare.”

Similarly, Mr Musk’s chief of staff, Sam Teller, compared the actor to the Joker, adding that he thought Ms Heard “didn’t have a goal or aim other than chaos. She thrives on destabilising everything.”

Mr Isaacson added that Mr Musk’s “brother and friends hated [Heard] with a passion that made their distaste for Justine [Musk’s first wife] pale”.

Mr Musk and Ms Heard allegedly dated in the wake of her divorce from Mr Depp. The couple made their relationship official in April 2017 in an Instagram post.