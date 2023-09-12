Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Elon Musk ‘hardly remembers’ his own ‘demon-like’ episodes, biographer claims

Walter Isaacson told Morning Joe Mr Musk has ‘many personalities’

Martha McHardy
Tuesday 12 September 2023 14:03
Comments
Elon Musk intervenes during Tesla self-drive demonstration

Elon Musk “hardly remembers” his own “demon-like” outbursts, the author of a new biography about the tech billionaire has claimed.

Walter Isaacson told Morning Joe Mr Musk has “many personalities” and said he is prone to “demon-like” outbursts.

“There are many Elon Musks,” he said.

Mr Isaacson, who wrote a biography on the Tesla CEO, told host Joe Scarborough that Mr Musk has been “volatile his whole life” — not just during recent years.

“When I started this book, when we first talked about it, this was the guy who was bringing us into the era of electric vehicles and the only person who could send American astronauts into orbit from the US. I thought, ‘Hey, good technology story,’” he said.

Recommended

Mr Isaacson continued: “And then on the way, about a year into my reporting, he’s secretly buying up Twitter and then going to Hawaii in a two- or three-night binge and deciding to take it over. So it became a hell of a lot more of a rollercoaster ride then. And the dark strands in him, as well as the competence strands, are tightly woven together.”

The biographer also claimed Mr Musk’s personality is similar to that of his estranged father who “sometimes goes very dark”.

“He has so many personalities, almost like multiple personalities and a bit like his father, whom he doesn’t speak to now, but his father is a Jekyll and Hyde and sometimes goes very dark,” he said.

He continued: “And it happened to Elon, too. He’ll go from being very giddy or being in engineering mode where he can figure out the valve of a raptor engine and suddenly the clouds come.

“And the amazing thing is, after he’s gone dark and been demon-like and really tough on people, he’ll snap out of it. And then I’ll ask him, “What was that all about?” And he hardly remembers it.

Amazon Prime logo

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video

Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up
Amazon Prime logo

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video

Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

“So when you ask about what’s it like dealing with the Elon Musk, I say there are many Elon Musks in this book.”

Mr Isaacson spoke with several figures close to Mr Musk while writing the biography, including his ex-girlfriend Grimes and his former wives Tallulah Riley and Justine Musk, as well as his estranged father.

So far, the book has also revealed Musk and Grimes secretly welcomed a third child, in addition to X and their 22-month-old daughter Exa Dark Sideræl. However, it was not immediately clear when their second son, named Techno Mechanicus or “Tau”, was born.

Recommended

In the biography, Mr Isaacson also writes that the tech mogul’s brother Kimbal Musk and his friends “hated” ex-girlfriend and actor Amber Heard so intensely, it “made their distaste for Justine [Musk’s first wife] pale”.

One review by The New York Times said Mr Isaacson’s biography stitches together a portrait of a Mr Musk as a “mercurial ‘man-child’”.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in