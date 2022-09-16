Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

College photos of Elon Musk auctioned by his ex-girlfriend for $165,000

Candid pictured, jewellery and a handwritten birthday card were among the items auctioned

Furvah Shah
Friday 16 September 2022 13:14
Comments
Elon Musk terminates Twitter deal

College photographs of Elon Musk have been sold for $165,000 dollars at auction by his ex-girlfriend.

A collection of never-before-seen pictures and momentos given by the Tesla CEO to his college girlfriend, Jennifer Gwynne, sold for thousands of dollars each on Thursday.

Musk and Ms Gwynne dated from 1994 to 1995 when they were students at the University of Pennsylvania, and broke up once he graduated and before he amassed his fortunes.

“We broke up just before he started conquering the world,” Ms Gwynne told The Boston Globe.

Recommended

According to the publication, she said she had the idea upon learning that some of Musk’s signed test papers once sold at auction for over $7,000 and she hoped to sell the items to raise funds for her stepson’s college tuition.

The items auctioned included 18 photos, a gold and emerald necklace gifted to Ms Gwynne - which sold for $51,000 alone - and a handwritten birthday card which reads: “Happy Birthday, Jennifer (aka, Boo-Boo), Love, Elon.”

Pictures of the Tesla CEO as a college students sold for thousands of dollars each at auction

(RR Auction/ZUMA Press Wire Service/Shutterstock)

The billionaire and Ms Gwynne (pictured) dated as college students

(RR Auction/ZUMA Press Wire Service/Shutterstock)

The Tesla CEO will enter a legal battle with Twitter in October after trying to withdraw his offer to buy the platform

(RR Auction/ZUMA Press Wire Service/Shutterstock)

The 51-year-old billionaire has since changed his Twitter profile picture to one of the auctioned images.

Recommended

“Based on his Twitter profile today, I think he’s all good with me,” said Ms Gwynne.

Musk is locked in a public battle with Twitter over his $44 billion offer to buy the social media company after he tried to backed out of the deal. A legal trial is scheduled to take place in October.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in