Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk’s father has been accused of sexually abusing his children and stepchildren, who have repeatedly turned to the tech mogul for help, according to a report.

Errol Musk, 79, has been accused of abusing five of his children and stepchildren in South Africa and California in allegations dating to the early 1990s, according to The New York Times.

The SpaceX CEO’s father, who has not been convicted of any crime, dismissed the allegations as “false and nonsense in the extreme” in a statement to the Times.

Relatives of Elon Musk have repeatedly contacted the Tesla CEO for support and he has sometimes interceded, according to the Times, citing personal letters, emails and interviews with family members obtained as part of the investigation.

The Independent has contacted Errol Musk and representatives of Elon Musk for comment.

open image in gallery Errol Musk, 79, has been accused of abusing five of his children and stepchildren in South Africa and California in allegations dating to the early 1990s. He has denied the claims. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Police and court records reportedly document three separate investigations into the alleged abuse. Two of the investigations ended, but the outcome of the third probe remains unclear.

In the earliest alleged incident, Errol Musk’s stepdaughter accused him of abusing her when she was four years old in 1993.

Other relatives allege he also abused two of his daughters and a stepson, according to the outlet. One relative reportedly wrote a five-page letter to Elon Musk in 2010 detailing some of the allegations against his father and urged him to intervene.

“We really need your advice, help and guidance in these matters because we daily see these children suffer,” the relative wrote in the letter, which was reviewed by the Times.

open image in gallery Relatives of Elon Musk have repeatedly contacted the Tesla CEO for support and he has sometimes interceded, according to the Times. ( AP )

It was not clear if Elon Musk read the letter, but one of his assistants reportedly contacted a family member afterward.

Errol Musk, who currently lives in South Africa, has been married three times and has at least nine children and stepchildren. He was described by the Times as maintaining “a powerful grip over much of the family.”

Elon Musk is his eldest child and the 54-year-old former “special government employee” is reported to have provided financial support for his stepfamily from his father’s third marriage.

Elmie Smit, the sister of Errol Musk’s third wife, told the Times that the 79-year-old has “left a massive wound” in the family.

In response to the allegations, Errol Musk told the newspaper “the reports are false and nonsense in the extreme” and alleged the accusations were “concocted by family members who were putting the children up to say false things,” according to the Times.

He claimed that he has a good relationship with Elon Musk and they “are very close.”

open image in gallery Errol Musk has been critical of his son, often appearing on TV networks to talk about the SpaceX CEO . ( TalkTV )

However, in a 2023 biography, Elon Musk told author Walter Isaacson that he does not communicate with his father.

Maye Musk, Elon Musk’s mother, and his father divorced in 1979. Elon Musk chose to live with his father in the South African capital of Pretoria between the ages of 10 to 17 and endured a troubled relationship with him, according to the authorized biography.

Elon Musk’s sister, Tosca Musk, claimed Errol Musk would sometimes lecture his children and call them “worthless, pathetic, making scarring and evil comments, not allowing you to leave.”

“His mood could change on a dime. Everything could be super, then within a second he would be vicious and spewing abuse,” Tosca Musk said in the Musk-endorsed biography.

Errol Musk has been a regular guest on news and talk shows this year as his son entered U.S. politics, leading the Department of Government Efficiency’s efforts to slash federal spending. He said that his son was “not cut out for politics” in February.