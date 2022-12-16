Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

NBC News reportedly temporarily suspended top tech correspondent Ben Collins from covering Elon Musk, owing to the reporter’s past commentary about the billionaire on Twitter, Semafor reports.

Two unnamed sources told the outlet that Mr Collins, known for his hard-hitting stories about social media and the online right, was taken off Musk duty at NBC and MSNBC because of posts he made about the new Twitter owner earlier this month.

In one tweet, the reporter mocked Musk for appearing to take weeks to learn the identity of one of Twitter’s top lawyers after his $44bn buyout of the social network was complete.

The Independent has contacted NBC and Mr Collins for comment.

Media observers and fellow journalists rallied behind the NBC reporter, arguing Mr Collins was doing important work covering Twitter.

“Great to see media companies stand up for their journalists in the midst of pretty obvious censorship on Twitter,” Georgetown University policy professor Dan Moynihan wrote on Twitter on Friday. “Oh, wait. NBC suspended Ben Collins for accurately characterizing the guy censoring journalists.”

In a Twitter post on Friday morning, Mr Collins posted a single heart emoji.

This is a developing news story and will be udpated with new information.