Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

NBC blocks top correspondent from reporting on Elon Musk after criticisms

Benching comes as Twitter suspended accounts of top tech journalists who scrutinised Musk

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Friday 16 December 2022 18:08
Comments
Elon Musk clashes with journalists in Twitter Spaces before disabling audio service

NBC News reportedly temporarily suspended top tech correspondent Ben Collins from covering Elon Musk, owing to the reporter’s past commentary about the billionaire on Twitter, Semafor reports.

Two unnamed sources told the outlet that Mr Collins, known for his hard-hitting stories about social media and the online right, was taken off Musk duty at NBC and MSNBC because of posts he made about the new Twitter owner earlier this month.

In one tweet, the reporter mocked Musk for appearing to take weeks to learn the identity of one of Twitter’s top lawyers after his $44bn buyout of the social network was complete.

The Independent has contacted NBC and Mr Collins for comment.

Recommended

Media observers and fellow journalists rallied behind the NBC reporter, arguing Mr Collins was doing important work covering Twitter.

“Great to see media companies stand up for their journalists in the midst of pretty obvious censorship on Twitter,” Georgetown University policy professor Dan Moynihan wrote on Twitter on Friday. “Oh, wait. NBC suspended Ben Collins for accurately characterizing the guy censoring journalists.”

In a Twitter post on Friday morning, Mr Collins posted a single heart emoji.

This is a developing news story and will be udpated with new information.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in