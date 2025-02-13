Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk has said he will abandon his $97.4 billion offer to buy artificial intelligence company OpenAI if it agrees to “preserve its mission” and remain as a nonprofit organization.

In court documents filed on Wednesday, lawyers for the world’s richest man, who already owns social media company X, said that they would drop the bid if the board of the ChatGPT maker agreed to “take the ‘for sale’ sign off.”

Musk and a group of investors made their offer earlier this week, in the latest twist to a dispute with the artificial intelligence company that he helped found a decade ago. It follows recent public beef between him and OpenAI founder Sam Altman.

open image in gallery Elon Musk has said he’ll pull his $97.4 billion bid for OpenAI if the ChatGPT maker remains a nonprofit ( Getty Images )

“If OpenAI, Inc.’s Board is prepared to preserve the charity’s mission and stipulate to take the ‘for sale’ sign off its assets by halting its conversion, Musk will withdraw the bid,” the filing said. “Otherwise, the charity must be compensated by what an arms-length buyer will pay for its assets.”

OpenAI is controlled by a nonprofit board bound to its original mission of safely building better-than-human AI for public benefit. Last year, following rapid growth to the business, it revealed plans to formally change its corporate structure.

Musk and his own AI startup, xAI, and a consortium of investment firms want to acquire OpenAI so they can revert it back to its original charitable mission as a nonprofit research lab.

open image in gallery Musk and Sam Altman (pictured) been feuding for some time over the direction of OpenAI, which they co-founded in 2015 ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Altman quickly rejected the unsolicited bid in a post on social media and told questioners at a Paris summit on AI that the company is not for sale.

The two men have been feuding for some time over OpenAI, which they co-founded in 2015.

In the time since its inception, the pair have been driven apart by disputes over several issues, including whether OpenAI should be run for profit. Musk resigned from its board in 2018.

Altman previously said that Musk was an “unhappy” person who is motivated by “insecurity.” After Musk announced his bid for OpenAI, Altman joked that he would buy X for $9.74 billion, a tenth of the price.

Since then the two have traded barbs online, with Mr Musk calling the OpenAI boss “Scam Altman”.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.