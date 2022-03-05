Elon Musk supports increasing oil output in wake of Ukraine invasion
Elon Musk says he supports increasing US oil and gas output in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine despite the “negative” impact it would have on Tesla.
The electric vehicle entrepreneur took to Twitter to say that he supported the move, which could bring down escalating gas prices in America during the current crisis.
And he urged Ukraine to “hold strong” while he gave his “sympathies to the great people of Russia, who do not want this.”
