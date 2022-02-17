Elon Musk accuses Biden of targeting him in SEC 'harassment campaign' over criticism of government
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has accused the SEC of a "harassment campaign" aimed at chilling "his exercise of First Amendment rights."
Mr Musk's lawyer claimed that his client was being targetted by the SEC because he is an outspoken critic of the government.
The CEO believes the SEC is investigating him to shut him up.
