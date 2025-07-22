Robots serving popcorn, cybertruck food boxes and 66ft movie screens: Inside Elon Musk’s Tesla diner
‘If our retro-futuristic diner turns out well, which I think it will, Tesla will establish these in major cities around the world,’ said the Tesla CEO
Elon Musk fans camped outside his new Tesla diner in Los Angeles for hours in anticipation of its grand opening on Monday, when the latest venture by the world’s richest man was unveiled.
The ‘retro-futuristic’ eatery opened for business on Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood, complete with robots serving popcorn, cybertruck-shaped food containers and giant movie screens.
Visitors were seen cheering the launch in a social media clip posted by Tesla’s chief designer Franz von Holzhausen as he unlocked the doors. Musk made Tesla enthusiasts wait until 4:20 p.m. to be let in, in keeping with his frequent references to marijuana.
The diner serves up American fast food staples including fried chicken and waffles for $13.50, grilled cheese for $9 and tuna melts for $14.
A $13.50 Tesla Burger is also on offer, served with "electric sauce”, on the menu created by LA chef Eric Greenspan.
The Tesla CEO has already suggested the diner could become a global chain if the first branch proves a success.
The diner is open 24/7 and accommodates more than 250 people. Aside from the food, it boasts a range of technological features including 80 supercharger stalls for electric vehicles and solar panels. The Tesla Bot, also known as Optimus, waved to customers from behind a movie-style popcorn machine when the branch opened.
Patrons can watch films on two giant LED screens. On launch day, it showed the 1960s animated sitcom "The Jetsons," on the drive-in projector. The classic show depicted a futuristic world where flying cars and housekeeper robots are the norm.
Musk promoted the diner launch on his social media platform X.
“If our retro-futuristic diner turns out well, which I think it will, Tesla will establish these in major cities around the world, as well as at Supercharger sites on long distance routes,” he wrote. “An island of good food, good vibes & entertainment, all while Supercharging!”
“Try it out. Aiming to be a fun experience for all, whether Tesla owners or not. Will keep improving,” he later added.
Early reactions from diners were positive, with some travelling long distances just to get a taste.
“I drove 6 hrs to eat, charge, and chill at the Tesla Diner that just opened. My family is ecstatic right now,” one superfan wrote on X.
Another customer, Zack, wrote: “First meal at the new Tesla Diner! Solid cheeseburger and great beef tallow fries.”
Others posted on social media were more skeptical. “Prediction: Every Tesla influencer who eats at the Tesla Diner in the next week will say it’s the BEST food they’ve ever had,” Miss Jilliane wrote.
Against the backdrop of the lavish launch, Musk is grappling with the backlash against Tesla Inc. and his feud with former ally Donald Trump.
Earlier this month, it was revealed Musk had lost $20 billion, and his investors had seen over $100 billion disappear, since his falling out with the president. Tesla stock has also seen a slump, falling roughly 14 percent since early June.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments