Elon Musk has used his large platform on X to promote a theory that a free-thinking “Republic” could only exist under the decision-making of “high status males” – and women or “low T men” would not be welcome in it.

On Sunday, Musk re-posted a screenshot of the theory – which appears to have been conceived on 4chan in 2021– on the social media site.

The theory, written by an anonymous user, suggests that the only people able to think freely are “high [testostrone] alpha males” and “aneurotypical people”, and that these “high status males” should run a “Republic” that is “only for those who are free to think.”

Elon Musk, owner of X, reposted a theory that claims ‘high status males’ should run a Republic to maintain a free-thinking democracy ( Getty Images )

“People who can’t defend themselves physically (women and low T men) parse information through a consensus filter as a safety mechanism,” the post reads.

“Only high T alpha males and aneurotypical people (hey autists!) are actually free to parse new information with an objective ‘is this true?’ filter,” it adds. “This is why a Republic of high status males is best for decision making. Democratic, but a democracy only for those who are free to think.”

“Aneurotypical” is not a word but one can assume the original poster meant neurodivergent people.

Theories like this, which promote hegemonic masculinity, are often criticized for being sexist, exclusionary, not realistic and “toxic.” They are popular in alt-right communities.

“Interesting observation,” Musk said, in response to the post.

The screenshot of the theory was uploaded to X by an account called “AutismCapital” which often posts memes that appeal to right-wing individuals and support Musk’s endeavors.

It claimed the theory was “also known as the Reich effect” - seemingly a reference to Robert Reich, the former Secretary of Labor, who wrote an op-ed in The Guardian last week claiming that Musk is “out of control” and needs to be stopped.

Much of the account’s Sunday content was targeted at mocking Reich while defending the billionaire.

It is unclear if Musk re-posted the theory because he agreed with it or because it critized Reich. It’s not unlike Musk to dabble in controversial theories and misleading information on his social media platform.

The SpaceX founder often takes the stance that controversial, and sometimes offensive, posts on X are part of “free speech” and should be allowed on the platform – even when it includes false or misleading information.

That is, in part, why X was blocked in Brazil on Friday. Musk refused to comply with a legal order in a long-running battle that ignited after the social media site failed to block accounts accused of spreading fake news.

The Independent has asked X and Musk for further comment on his repost.